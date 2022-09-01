These Are Spotify's Most Streamed Songs of the Summer

Spotify has settled a debate that resurfaces summer after summer: What was the biggest song of the season?

The streaming service released Wednesday two 20-song lists — one rounding up Spotify's most streamed songs globally and another in just the U.S. — compiled with user listening data from May 29 to Aug. 29.

These top summer songs were exclusively announced on TODAY, and include tunes from Harry Styles and Lizzo, both of whom stopped by Rockefeller Plaza this summer to perform for the Citi Music Series.

And thanks to the popularity of Netflix's "Stranger Things," the '80s are in again, too: Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" was the most-streamed song in the U.S. this summer.

Below, see the complete lists — or stream the global playlist on Spotify here. Happy listening!

Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer globally:

“As It Was” by Harry Styles “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny “Glimpse of Us” by Joji “Ojitos Lindos” by Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” by Bizarrap, Quevedo “Efecto” by Bad Bunny “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “PROVENZA” by KAROL G “About Damn Time” by Lizzo “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles “Party” by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro “Te Felicito” by Shakira, Rauw Alejandro “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber “Tarot” by Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez “Bam Bam (feat. Ed Sheeran)” by Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran “Cold Heart — PNAU Remix” by Elton John, Dua Lipa, PNAU “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic

Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer in the U.S.:

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush “As It Was” by Harry Styles “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone “Glimpse of Us” by Joji “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy “Jimmy Cooks (feat. 21 Savage)” by Drake, 21 Savage “I Like You (A Happier Song) (with Doja Cat)” by Post Malone, Doja Cat “Late Night Talking” by Harry Styles “About Damn Time” by Lizzo “First Class” by Jack Harlow “WAIT FOR U (feat. Drake & Tems)” by Future, Drake, Tems “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)” by Doja Cat “Efecto” by Bad Bunny “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny “Ojitos Lindos” by Bad Bunny, Bomba Estéreo “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen “I Ain’t Worried” by OneRepublic “Party” by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro

