The Walking Dead's Samantha Morton Urges Fans to Wear a Mask Amid Hospitalization

Samantha Morton is expressing her gratitude to healthcare workers after being hospitalized.

The Walking Dead actress took to Twitter on Jan. 4, revealing her hospitalization and urging fans to wear a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Thank you to all the A and E staff at the Conquest who helped me tonight," she tweeted, seemingly referencing the Conquest Hospital in East Sussex, England. "I'm so grateful for our NHS, to see the red zone first hand and the nurses and doctors being so kind and wonderful to us all was humbling. I'm ok tonight because of them."

While Morton did not specify the reason behind her hospitalization, she did mention the "red zone," which has been used to reference coronavirus hot spots. She added, "#SaveOurNHS #WearAMask #COVID19."

The message sparked an outpouring of love from concerned fans wishing her a speedy recovery. "I'm on the mend," she assured followers. "I'll get there and thank you so much for the well wishes #SaveOurNHS #WearAMask."

In addition to her tweets, Morton also shared a picture of herself in the hospital wearing a face mask layered underneath a plastic face shield.

The two-time Oscar nominee and mom of three appears to be currently living in her native England, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson reimposed a lockdown as a result of a new, contagious variant of COVID-19.

Prior to her hospital news, the Harlots actress took to Instagram less than a week ago with a candid message about these difficult times. "This photo just came up on memories," she captioned a photo of herself with bloody special effects makeup. "Made me think. I feel like this picture sometimes. Emotionally battered , tired, anxious, scared, vulnerable .. trying to find the courage to be a strong Mum for my babies. Just like my Mum. Trying to strike a balance. I know people have it MUCH harder , in comparison I am so lucky. But, If like me 2020 has been a bit like this image for you. I send you Love real love and I know things will get better, light will come after the dark and the spring is closer than we think. God bless and hope that love and laughter comes to you."