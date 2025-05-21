reality tv

‘The Voice' season 27 winner revealed

Find out if Team Adam Levine, Team John Legend, Team Kelsea Ballerini or Team Michael Bublé won during the season 27 finale of "The Voice" on May 20.

By Brett M Malec | E! Online

Pictured: (l-r) Michael Buble, Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Levine, John Legend.
Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online.

If "The Voice" is your everything, we have news for you.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Adam David was announced the winner of season 27 during the NBC singing competition series' May 20 finale, meaning Team Bublé ultimately came out on top.

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale Part B" Episode 2715B -- Pictured: (l-r) Michael Buble, Adam David, Winner of Season 27 -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)
THE VOICE -- "Live Finale Part B" Episode 2715B -- Pictured: (l-r) Michael Buble, Adam David, Winner of Season 27 -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images)

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Coaches Adam Levine, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé showcased their teams' unbelievable talents during the NBC singing competition series' May 20 finale in hopes of winning season 27 — but only one came out on top.

After weeks of fierce competition, only five contestants remained: Renzo (Team Legend), Lucia Flores-Wiseman (Team Levine), Jadyn Cree (Team Bublé), Jaelen Johnston (Team Ballerini) and David.

PHOTOS: Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Family Album

Entertainment News

celebrity couples 10 hours ago

Fans are questioning Justin Bieber's message to Hailey Bieber after her 1st Vogue cover

Celebrity News 11 hours ago

Sarah Silverman recalls her dad telling her how he believed the comedian's brother actually died

During part one of the finale on May 19, all five finalists wowed heading into the last night of the season.

Renzo gave a powerful performance singing Lenny Kravitz's "Fly Away" while Flores-Wiseman debuted a unique cover of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here."

Meanwhile, David made viewers swoon by belting out Joe Crocker's ballad "You Are So Beautiful," Johnston rocked the house with his powerful vocals to "Cold" by Chris Stapleton and Cree sang a stripped-down version of Selena Gomez's "Lose You to Love Me."

Prior to the two-night finale, Levine teased his team's confidence level given all five finalists' immense talent.

"It's going to be tough," the Maroon 5 frontman told E! News after the May 12 episode. "There are some worthy competitors, but I feel really good. I think my team is really, really, super amazing."

Meanwhile, Legend noted that all the coaches could do heading into the finale was sit back as fans cast their votes.

"It's kind of nerve-wracking," the Grammy winner admitted to E!. "The decision is out of our hands and America's gonna decide."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

reality tvMusic & Musicians
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us