Out of a talented lineup of contestants, one star emerged victorious.

Country artist and Team Blake Shelton's Bryce Leatherwood was officially crowned the season 22 winner of NBC's "The Voice" on Dec. 13, beating out fellow Top 5 competitors Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden Lape, Morgan Myles and Bodie.

Leatherwood secured his win on the second half of the two-night season 22 live finale by stunning coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and viewers with a rousing duet of Shelton's "Hillbilly Bone" with his coach and country legend right by his side.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The finale also featured performances from frequent "The Voice" coach Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown with a special assist from Shelton, season 21 winners Girl Named Tom, as well as Adam Lambert, Maluma, OneRepublic and BRELAND.

It marked the third time in five seasons that the winner of "The Voice" came from Team Blake, following in the footsteps of season 18 winner Todd Tilghman and season 20 winner Cam Anthony.

Leatherwood's win marks a bittersweet one for Shelton, as the longtime coach announced in October that the show's upcoming season 23 will be his last.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," he wrote in an Oct. 11 Instagram post. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at "The Voice" from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

Also thanking host Carson Daly, wife Stefani and the show's contestants, he wrapped up his heartfelt message by thanking fans of "The Voice," saying, "It would not happen without you!"

Joining Shelton on the coaching panel for his final season will be returning coach Kelly Clarkson, along with "The Voice" newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

Season 23 of "The Voice" premieres March 26 on NBC.