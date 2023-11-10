The truth about Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner's rumored romance

Originally appeared on E! Online

Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner dating is simply a big little lie.

A day after rumors about a potential romance between the stars erupted on the internet, a rep for the "Big Little Lies" actress shut down speculation.

"This story is completely fabricated," her spokesperson told Page Six Nov. 9, "and not true."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Speculation about a possible romance between the newly-single Oscar winners reached new heights after a poll on X, formerly Twitter, asked fans to weigh in with their thoughts on Witherspoon and Costner together.

After all, Witherspoon and Costner both went through high profile breakups earlier this year, with the "Morning Show" star splitting from husband Jim Toth in March after more than a decade of marriage.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they wrote in a since-deleted joint Instagram statement. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth?s Family Photo Album

An insider told E! News at the time that Witherspoon and Toth—who share son Tennessee, 11—had an "amicable" end to their marriage. "There is no drama, no event or reason," the source revealed. "They are just two people who have made this decision with the utmost love and respect and love for their child. You will see them out there co-parenting together."

After her split from the agent earlier this year, Witherspoon—who also shares kids Ava, 24, and Deacon, 20, with ex Ryan Phillippe—sparked romance rumors with another recent divorcée: Tom Brady. However, her rep was quick to set the record straight, telling E! News at the time that the rumors were not correct.

Reese Witherspoon is soaking up the last days of summer with her two sons.

As for Costner? Well, Christine Baumgartner—who shares Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13—with the "Yellowstone" actor filed for divorce from her husband after 18 years of marriage.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," a spokesperson for Costner said in a May 2 statement. "We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

And after a tense four months of court battles, the exes confirmed to E! News in September that they "have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings."

After a Sept. 1 court hearing, Costner took a moment to share his feelings on the proceedings.

"It feels so bad," he told Access Hollywood, "we're talking about somebody I love on the other side...I just can't."