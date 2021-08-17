The Real Housewives of Dallas Is Not Returning to Bravo in 2022

The ladies of the Lone Star state might be hanging up their cowboy hats…for now anyways.

The Real Housewives of Dallas is not returning to TV in 2022, Bravo confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

"There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided," the network confirmed to E! News.

However, RHOD hasn't officially been canceled. Much like with what happened when The Real Housewives of Miami went off the air for years before being revived by Peacock last year, Dallas' future is uncertain.

Season five of RHOD concluded back in May 2021 and starred Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman, Kary Brittingham, D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott and newest Housewife Dr. Tiffany Moon.

Brandi hinted that she was saying goodbye to the show back in February after controversy surrounding a resurfaced racially insensitive video of her impersonating Asian people. In an Instagram caption, she thanked her fans for their support along her journey and added that "things come to an end."

"Today I pray that life brings each of you happiness and in prayer John 10:28 kept calling me," she wrote. "I prayed that the baggage of mistakes, feeling rejected, used and unworthy are no longer tied to anyones [sic] soul. I'm choosing to set myself free and lean into Jesus and I pray you'll join me if you too have these desires. We are worth happiness, grace, love, compassion and so much more. Stay strong and believe in yourself bc God always believes in you and is with you."

She continued, "I also want to thank you all for being apart of my journey these past few years. I have loved sharing my life with you but sometimes things come to an end. The best kind of ends are happy ending and I choose happiness. Sending you all my love and prayers."

And in May right after the reunion episodes aired, Tiffany surprised fans when she updated her social media bio to read, "Previous cast member of #RHOD @BravoTV" on both Twitter and Instagram. The Bravolebrity further hinted that she was leaving the show by tweeting on May 14, "Good morning everyone it's time for a change. Have a wonderful day!"

A rep for Moon told E! News that day, however, "The rumors of her leaving the show are not true."

