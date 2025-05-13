Peacock dropped some news hot off the press.

The streaming service announced on Monday that "The Paper," a new mockumentary comedy show set in the same universe as "The Office," will premiere in September.

Just like its NBC predecessor, "The Paper" will follow the hilarious trials and turmoil of an office in a different kind of paper business. Instead of selling paper like the Dunder Mifflin crew in "The Office," "The Paper" centers around a newspaper staff.

"The Paper" will include an "Office" fan favorite: Oscar Nunez, who plays Oscar Martinez. Nunez joins series regulars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Tim Key.

Esmeralda ( Sabrina Impacciatore), Oscar (Oscar Nuñez), Ned (Domhnall Gleeson), and Adelola (Gbemisola Ikumelo) appear on The Paper Season 1. (Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK)

Along with Oscar, Peacock says "The Paper" will feature the same documentary crew that filmed Dundler Mifflin's Scranton branch.

“The crew is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Toledo newspaper, The Truth Teller, and the eager publisher that is trying to revive it,” Peacock said.

Greg Daniels, who helped helm the U.S. version of "The Office," and "Nathan For You" co-creator Michael Koman developed "The Paper" as co-creators, writers and executive producers. Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, co-creators of the original, British version of "The Office" are on board as executive producers, along with Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas.

Peacock has not yet announced an official premiere date, but it expected to drop more news about "The Paper" in the coming months.