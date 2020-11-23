The Last ‘Jaws' Model Just Gnashed Into the Academy Museum in LA

By Alysia Gray Painter

Some of the common sounds you'll hear along Wilshire Boulevard, the heart of Los Angeles' historic Miracle Mile?

Car honks, bus brakes, even the occasional gull call all fall within this category.

But detecting "duh na duh na duh na" in the mid-city neighborhood? That hasn't ever been a thing.

That all changed the week before Thanksgiving 2020, when "the only surviving full scale shark model" from the 1975 film "Jaws" was installed at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The museum, slated to open in the spring of 2021, shared a few big-fin'd photos of the installation process, which concluded on Friday, Nov. 20.

See a superstar shark get his major museum due now...

10 photos
1/10
Photo by Todd Wawrychuk/©Academy Museum Foundation
The last shark model from the genre-changing movie "Jaws" is now dramatically suspended at the Academy Museum. The shark's famous nickname? Why Bruce, of course.
2/10
Michael Palma/©A.M.P.A.S
Nathan Adlen donated the model (pictured here in 2016, pre-restoration)
3/10
Photo by Todd Wawrychuk/©Academy Museum Foundation
The model was carefully wrapped and prepared before its big lift up the exterior of the museum.
4/10
Photo by Todd Wawrychuk/©Academy Museum Foundation
Passersby on Fairfax Avenue stop to take a snapshot of the unusual site.
5/10
Photo by Todd Wawrychuk/©Academy Museum Foundation
Bill Kramer, Director and President of the Academy Museum said: "It’s been a long journey for Bruce since he was acquired in 2016, and we couldn't be happier to welcome him to his new home."
6/10
Photo by Todd Wawrychuk/©Academy Museum Foundation
Kramer added: "We look forward to our opening when museum visitors can engage with our exhibitions, experience our beautiful Renzo Piano-designed building, and come face to face with one of the most iconic characters in film history."
7/10
Photo by Todd Wawrychuk/©Academy Museum Foundation
The movie was nominated for Best Picture at the 48th Annual Academy Awards. It won in the categories of Film Editing, Original Score, and Sound.
8/10
Photo by Todd Wawrychuk/©Academy Museum Foundation
Even the model's teeth are looking impressively sharp.
9/10
Photo by Todd Wawrychuk/©Academy Museum Foundation
The Academy Museum will open on April 30, 2021. And this supersized shark will be waiting to greet the public. It'll be easy to view Bruce, too. Visitors will be able to admire the suspended shark from below or a side balcony.
10/10
Photo by Todd Wawrychuk/©Academy Museum Foundation
The museum, and this teethy icon, are both located at 6067 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles.

This article tagged under:

Academy MuseumMovies

More Photo Galleries

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and More Stars Attend the 2020 AMAs
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and More Stars Attend the 2020 AMAs
Photos: What Did It Cost?
Photos: What Did It Cost?
Burnie the Raccoon Who Was Hurt in the California Wildfires Is Healed
Burnie the Raccoon Who Was Hurt in the California Wildfires Is Healed
2020 People's Choice Awards: Top Moments From the Show
2020 People's Choice Awards: Top Moments From the Show
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us