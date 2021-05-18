The king is back!

Country music icon George Strait is set to perform at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 90th anniversary celebration next year.

The Rodeo is scheduled for 21 days beginning Monday, Feb. 28 through Sunday, March 20, 2022, and will include an extra day and a concert-only performance by Strait.

“What better way to celebrate the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th anniversary than with a special, concert-only performance by the ‘King of Country’ music himself,” Rodeo president and CEO Chris Boleman said in a statement.

Strait's full-length show will be held in NRG Stadium on the final night of the 2022 Rodeo.

Tickets for Strait’s concert-only performance will go on sale to the public Thursday, June 24. A limit of four tickets per person will be permitted. The remaining entertainer lineup will be announced once available.

Strait first performed at the Rodeo more than 35 years ago as a newcomer to the country music scene. Next year's concert will mark his 31st performance there.

