The Ford Center in Frisco Hosts the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards

All the action happened inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco Thursday night as Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks hosted the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

“Dolly Parton," two little girls screamed when asked who they came to see.

They got plenty of Parton and Brooks cutting it up on stage hosting. All the glitz and glamor weren't saved for just the red carpet. Many people who came to the show came to show off their own fashions.

"Our kids go to school together and we love country music so we wanted to come and celebrate and let the kids see. This is both their first concerts," one woman said about bringing her little girls to the show.

"My momma has always been there for me and if I can do any little bit to give back to her to make her happy that makes me have joy,” Pamela McPhatter said about bringing her mother to the show. “So, I'm very happy about that."