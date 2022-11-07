The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed

Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years.

Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.

Currently in its fourth season, the series — which is distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios — has earned multiple Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Host since the show's premiere in 2019.

Not to mention, several of her beloved "Kellyoke" song covers have gone viral, including her renditions of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" to Olivia Rodrigo's "Traitor."

In a press release statement, Tracie Wilson—Executive Vice President, Syndication Studios and E! News at NBCUniversal—called Clarkson "one of the brightest stars of our time."

She continued, "With more than 500 hours viewed on broadcast, cable and digital platforms since its launch, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been a home for stories that entertain, inspire important conversations and connect with loyal viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways. Together, with our best-in-class producing team, we'll continue to build on the show's success and legacy."

The show airs in 211 local markets across the country and averages an audience of 1.34 million viewers. Clarkson serves double duty as an executive producer on the series, led by Emmy and Gracie Award-winning showrunner and executive producer Alex Duda.

In addition to her talk show's renewal, it was recently announced Clarkson will return as a coach on the upcoming season of NBC's "The Voice" alongside newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper, as well as longtime "Voice" staple Blake Shelton for his final season on the competition series.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings for showtimes.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)