The Eagles Bringing ‘Hotel California' Tour to Fort Worth

The Eagles are coming to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth as part of their "Hotel California" 2022 Tour, Live Nation announced Thursday.

Due to overwhelming demand, the band, including members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmidt with Vince Gill, is adding six dates to their tour including a show Nov. 25 in Fort Worth.

Tickets go on sale at ticketmaster.com on Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available, including premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, and more.

Each concert will feature "Hotel California," performed in its entirety, accompanied by an orchestra and choir, Live Nation said. After an intermission, the band will perform a full set of their greatest hits. All shows will start at 8 p.m.

The Eagles began their "Hotel California" shows in 2019 in Las Vegas. Since then, the band has performed at more than 60 sold-out shows including five shows at the famous Madison Square Garden.

Visit Eagles.com for complete tour and ticket information.