‘The Batman' Batmobile Rolls Into Downtown Dallas Thursday Afternoon

The newest version of the Batmobile, and other film props from the upcoming theatrical release, is on display in downtown Dallas Thursday.

This time around the Batmobile, which appears to be based on a Dodge Challenger, is more muscle car than military surplus. The vehicle, along with original costumes from the upcoming film, will be on display at the AT&T Discovery District from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Promoters said there will also be giveaways for a limited time, while supplies last.

🦇Swoop down to the District to see the Batmobile and original costumes from the new upcoming theatrical release, THE BATMAN, TODAY, Feb. 17 from 1-6pm. Don’t miss your chance to score limited swag from the film! While supplies last. #TheBatman #attdiscoverydistrict pic.twitter.com/GGbMHUA9vn — AT&T Discovery District (@ATTDistrict) February 17, 2022

The film, which is rated PG-13, hits theaters on March 4 and pits a younger, earlier version of the Caped Crusader against a sadistic killer in Gotham's underworld.

"The Batman" marks the debut of Robert Pattinson under the cowl. He'll be joined onscreen by Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Bruce Wayne's faithful attendant Alfred Pennyworth.

