The 2022 Met Gala in Photos

The 2022 Met Gala is back to the first Monday of May after years of pandemic disruption, and the dress code is gilded glamour. Here's a round up of the best red carpet looks from the biggest night in fashion.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Chloe Kim attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Janicza Bravo attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Autumn de Wilde attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Blake Lively attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Actress Blake Lively and husband actor Ryan Reynolds arrive for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Anna Wintour attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City.

