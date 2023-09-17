Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert break up after 7 years of marriage

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have called it quits on their marriage.

The singer announced Sept. 17 on Instagram that she and the former NBA player have split after seven years of marriage. In her post, she also debunked recent rumors about their relationship.

"AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while," Taylor wrote, alongside a photo of the two dressed as Wayne and Garth from "Wayne's World." "To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure."

The "A Thousand and One" actress, who shares daughters Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3, with her ex, added, "We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain't ever played with or about THAT."

The 32-year-old also wrote, "We just keep y'all a**** out the group chat lol, which is the reason we've been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I'm even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it's unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y'all. Okay AunTey taking y'all back out the chat bye!"

Shumpert, 33, has not commented publicly on the split.

The pair have dealt with cheating rumors before. In September 2016, nine months after they welcomed Junie and around the time Taylor confirmed she and the athlete had privately tied the knot, Shumpert responded to reports of alleged infidelity on Instagram.

"I was young. I was selfish. I've broken hearts and been insensitive to them," he wrote at the time, "I normally wouldn't acknowledge this type of thing but you guys win. If you're going to send the hate, direct it at me. Don't make her pay for my mistakes. I'm older now, I'm different now. It's Peace and love. Don't make her pay for the mistakes of my past."

The then-Cleveland Cavaliers player also wrote at the time, "It ain't no breaking up. Junie's gonna grow up with both her parents and siblings. The bitterness will get you no where. Just spread love."

Taylor had last posted about Shumpert on social media in June, when she shared a tribute to him for Father's Day.

"Happy Father's Day Hubzzzzz!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside pics of their family. "It has been one of theeeeee beautiful & greatest joys of my world watching you grow into the man you are today! Especially as a parent. No one ever said it would be easy but you make this papa thing look like a breezeeee. I love you, We love you. Happy Papa Smurf day @imanshumpert"

Shumpert commented, "Thank you my love," adding a crying face emoji.

A month earlier, the basketball player had shared a Mother's Day tribute to Taylor, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to the one my children got here with. This lady played Inez so good you woulda thought she stole Junie and Rue (if u haven't seen A Thousand and One go do that asap!)"

He continued, "Your strength, persistence and patience has never ceased to amaze me. As we continue to celebrate you year in and year out for being all you can be I love that we take time every year for this holiday. Your lil head fits all of the hats no matter the size…but there's something so beautiful about that mommy hat, so pure and so forever! Keep on pushing the love and creating the memories that remind us what this life is about. We love you. Happy Mother's Day to Junie and Rue mommy @teyanataylor"

Taylor commented, "You always know what to say…my personal poet. Thank you my love."