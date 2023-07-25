Terry Crews isn't afraid to go deep with a role.

The actor underwent an actual colonoscopy while reprising his character from 2006's '"Idiocracy" in a new campaign for "Lead From Behind", which aims to raise awareness that colon cancer is preventable. During the procedure, Crews's doctor found potentially cancerous polyps in his system.

As seen in a video released on July 25, Crews—dressed in President Camacho's patriotic garb—visited his physician for an examination. "I came for the future to get the best care now, so that I can live forever," the 54-year-old explained. "I am the president, Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew—not Mountain Don't. And today, I'm about to Mountain do-do."

He added, "My ass is about to be clean as glass!"

Indeed, the doctor did a very thorough job. After Crews awoke from the 25-minute procedure, he was informed that several polyps that could potentially turn cancerous were removed from his body.

Celeb Cancer Survivors

"Listen, this s--t will literally save your life," Crews, as President Camacho, concluded in the PSA. "So if you 45 or 455 like me, get your ass checked. This s--t killing way too many of my constituents, especially Black men. And I need you all alive to vote for Camacho in 2020FO!"

The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" alum also shared the video on his Instagram, "Happy to put my butt on the line for @leadfrombehind if it means saving many more. Do the right thing and get your [peach emoji] checked."

Crews isn't the only star who's undergone a colonoscopy to raise awareness for colon cancer prevention. In September, Ryan Reynolds—whose creative agency Maximum Effort is partners with Lead From Behind—had a suspicious polyp removed when he went through the medical procedure.

"This was potentially life-saving for you," Reynolds's doctor told him following the colonoscopy, which the Deadpool star filmed for Lead From Behind. "I'm not kidding. I'm not being overly dramatic."

His response? "I've been on camera a lot. But this was the first time one was shoved up my ass," Reynolds joked. "The procedure and prep were painless, but the discomfort of filming and sharing the process was the hardest part."

He added, "We want this potentially life-saving procedure to be less mysterious and stigmatized."