Tennessee newspaper to hire full time Beyoncé reporter to chronicle her influence

The same outlet posted a job for a full time Taylor Swift reporter on Tuesday

By Logan Reardon

Are you "Crazy in Love" with Beyoncé? Well, here's the job for you.

USA TODAY and The Tennessean are hiring a "Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Reporter" to cover the international star. The new hire will be chronicling Beyoncé's music, fashion, cultural and economic influence, according to the job description.

On Tuesday, the same outlet made headlines when it sought a full time journalist to cover Taylor Swift.

The Beyoncé reporter will have numerous responsibilities, according to the job description, including writing and speaking on video about the "Halo" singer's impact on her industry and on society.

Most importantly, perhaps, is that USA TODAY and The Tennessean don't want the journalist to show bias in his or her reporting on Beyoncé. The journalist will cover the end of her Renaissance tour and all future ventures.

