Temporary Restraining Order Granted Against Diplo in Revenge Porn Case

A Los Angeles judge granted a restraining order against Diplo, the DJ and producer, in a case involving a woman who alleged that the musician posted a sexually explicit photo of her as an act of revenge porn, according to court documents obtained Wednesday.

The woman’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, had requested the temporary order on Nov. 13 demanding that Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley, immediately stop posting photos of her client, identify the people he sent them to and remove any images that he published, NBC News reports.

An order issued Monday requires Wesley to halt posting the explicit images unless he's given written permission and to remove any pictures previously posted.

A lawyer for Wesley, Bryan Freedman, did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday but said in an earlier statement that Wesley had “in no way violated the law” and that the woman had been “harassing” him for more than a year.

