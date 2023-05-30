As her lyrics predicted, it's possible Taylor Swift never walks Cornelia Street again.

That's because West Village townhouse is going back on the market for a cool $17.9 million, according to the Corcoran Group. Swift rented the property in 2016 while her Tribeca home was being renovated.

The abode became the inspiration for her hit song "Cornelia Street," which was featured in her 2019 album "Lover."

The four-story home spans more than 5,000 square feet. It has four bedrooms, five full baths and two half baths, three fireplaces, an elevator, an indoor pool and a rooftop terrace.

