Taylor Swift may have just turned 34 in the year 2023 but she's celebrating like it's 2015.

The pop star's choice of birthday cake from famed New York-based bakery chain Milk Bar has driven Google searches up by 3,950% in the past week, according to Mashed, a multi-platform publication that covers cooking and food.

Search trends for "what is a milk bar cake" soared by 700% and "milk bar cake" by 130%, Mashed reports.

Swift's cake also featured lettering that read "Birthday Girl of the year," a clear nod to Time recently naming the pop star the 2023 person of the year following her record-breaking tour and concert film.

"Taylor….does this mean we’re cake of the year?" the bakery chain posted on Instagram alongside the pop star's birthday photos. "Happy birthday to the queen! 👑"

For the uninitiated, Christina Tosi's Milk Bar first came on the scene in 2008 as part of David Chang's Momofuku in New York City. No longer affiliated by name with Momofuku, Milk Bar has spread across the United States to more than 10 locations.

It really had a moment, as they say, around the time Swift was living in New York City in the mid-2010s. In fact, in Swift's 2016 Vogue interview, she said the best birthday cake she'd ever had was from Milk Bar

"It was so good that even Jay-Z raved about it," she said in her 2016 Vogue 73 Questions interview.

Swift is such a fan of the cake, it seems that her dad spread the Milk Bar love at the Patriot vs Chiefs game on Sunday. In a video shared by Shannen Moen to TikTok, the pop star's father can be seen dropping off the birthday cake to the suite next door.

Moen tells TODAY.com that Swift's dad Scott was "so kind."

"He came over twice to our suite," she says via an email. "First he came and handed out Taylor Swift guitar picks, then the second time, (he) came over with the cake."

Fans of the birthday cake — which runs $62 for the 6-inch size or $140 for the 10-inch size, plus delivery fees — can schedule them for local delivery or have the cake shipped to their home.

Swift, who has previously proudly claimed being a Millennial, evidently leaned into her generational pride with her birthday cake choice. As one popular tweet notes:

"When Taylor Swift tells you she loves being a millennial...BELIEVE HER...she had a milk bar cake at her birthday party... in the year 2023," @schlife posted in a now-viral tweet.

It seems Swift is embracing her status as elder millennial, side part and all.

In her recent interview with Time, she agreed when the outlet said the star's "Eras Tour" reminded them of the meme that says, "Do not kill the part of you that is cringe — kill the part of you that cringes."

"Yes!" she exclaimed.

