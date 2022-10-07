Taylor Swift's ‘Midnights' Album Features Lana Del Ray Collab: See the Complete Track List

Taylor Swift wanted our midnights, and it seems her goal was well achieved.

The "All Too Well" singer made sure she gave fans a sleepless night by revealing the complete track list of her new album "Midnights" in a series of new TikToks. One of which included an exciting collaboration with Lana Del Rey.

Up until now, Swift had been releasing the name of only one song at midnight as part of her "Midnights Mayhem With Me," series, but in the early hours of Oct. 7, she went the extra mile by sharing all five of the remaining mystery track titles.

"Tonight we mayhem til the morning!" she captioned her first TikTok post of the night. "AND release vinyls with pics I signed in them on my site! Gonna be a wild ride."

"The tension is palpable," the 32-year-old singer said as she spun the cage filled with ping-pong balls before announcing the first song on the album, which was inspired by her relationship with Joe Alwyn. "Track one is called 'Lavender Haze.'"

In her final video of the night, Swift announced the name of the one and only artist she'll be collabing with on her upcoming album: Lana.

"Hello and welcome to the final episode of 'Midnights Mayhem with Me.' It's been genuinely chaotic and I've enjoyed every second of it," she said. "We have one track left to announce before you know all the track titles to the 'Midnights' album that comes out October 21st. Thanks for tagging along with me, it's been wild."

"Track four is called 'Snow On the Beach,'" Swift noted, before she added, "featuring Lana Del Rey."

See the full tracklist below:

1. Lavender Haze

2. Maroon

3. Anti-Hero

4. Snow on the Beach [ft. Lana Del Rey]

5. You're on Your Own, Kid

6. Midnight Rain

7. Question...?

8. Vigilante Shit

9. Bejeweled

10. Labyrinth

11. Karma

12. Sweet Nothing

13. Mastermind