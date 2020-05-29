Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Slams Trump for ‘Stoking the Fires of White Supremacy’

Taylor Swift poses at the world premiere of the new film "Cats" based on the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City.
Pop star Taylor Swift slammed President Donald Trump for "stoking the fires of white supremacy" Friday after Trump's tweet about shooting protesters in Minneapolis.

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?" Swift tweeted, tagging Trump with a promise to vote him out in November. 

The comment is Swift's most overtly political statement to date, as the singer stayed out of partisan politics for most of her career. She was often touted by alt-right conservatives online as the ideal Aryan woman during her political silence. 

That changed in 2018, after the 30-year-old singer came out against the re-election of Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn. Swift has since made her own views on social issues known through her activism and her music.

