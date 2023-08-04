It feels like the perfect night for Taylor Swift to give Bianka Bryant a very special gift.
While performing "22" during her Aug. 3 Era's Tour stop in Los Angeles, the singer took a moment to give the 6-year-old — who attended the show with her mom Vanessa Bryant and sister Natalia Bryant — the black hat she gifts a fan during the number.
Afterwards, Bianka gave Swift a hug, and Vanessa seemed truly moved by the Grammy winner's gesture. Sharing a picture of the sweet moment on Instagram, she wrote, "We love you @taylorswift."
And, of course, the Bryants further showed their love for the "Anti-Hero" artist with their concert ensembles, with Bianka wearing a sparkly jacket that mirrored the colors from Swift's "Lover" album as well as a tutu-like shirt.
Vanessa paid tribute to her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant — who both died in a 2020 helicopter crash along with seven others — by wearing a denim jacket with the word "Swiftie" and a photo of Swift with the late Lakers Legend at her 1989 World Tour back in 2015. The jacket also featured the words "say you'll remember me," a line from the recording artist's hit "Wildest Dreams," enclosed in a heart.
In addition, Vanessa — who is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Capri — wore a stack of friendship bracelets that fans have been rocking throughout the tour, including a pair featuring Kobe and Gigi's names.
"My @taylorswift stack," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "Thanks for my bracelets @nataliabryant."
Vanessa also reminded fans how much of a fan Gigi was of Swift's music by posting a throwback video of her and Natalia rocking out to "You Belong With Me."
Ultimately, the concert was a night Vanessa, Bianka and Natalia will never forget.
As the 20-year-old, borrowing a lyric from Taylor's song "Fearless," wrote on Instagram alongside footage from the show, "I don't know how it gets better than this! @taylorswift."