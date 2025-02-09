Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce double date with Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

Originally appeared on E! Online

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's double dates with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes never go out of style.

Two days before the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, the couples stepped out for dinner together.

The foursome dined at the French restaurant Lilette Feb. 7. Taylor arrived for the double date in a black, love sleeve, high-neck, lace black Simkhai mini dress, paired with black platform booties. Travis sported a gray jacket and matching pants and sneakers.

Brittany wore a full-length red coat — one of the Chiefs' team colors — and a black top and red boots while Patrick donned a navy button up jacket, matching pants, a white printed shirt and white sneakers.

The Chiefs quarterback and the star tight end, who have often gone on double dates with their partners, are heading into their fifth Super Bowl Feb. 9, and have won three previously. Last year, Taylor and Brittany cheered on the athletes as their team beat the San Francisco 49ers to win the big game.

The "Cruel Summer" singer has attended nearly all of Travis' NFL games since they began dating in summer 2023. The athlete's dad, Ed Kelce, recently shared his prediction about how his son and Taylor — whose record-breaking Eras tour ended in December — will use their free time after this weekend.

"I think, you know we get past the Super Bowl it’s going to be a very good period of time for the two of them," he said during an interview with Today Australia Feb. 7. "Without the NFL season without the Eras Tour. Just them really connecting more."

He added, "That can only be a good thing."

Meanwhile, Travis continues to field questions about his future with Taylor. During one of the Chiefs' press conferences this past week, he was asked whether he had plans to propose to the Grammy winner after the Super Bowl.

And after initially sidestepping the question during opening night in New Orleans Feb. 3, the 35-year-old responded, "Wouldn't you like to know?" with a smile.

