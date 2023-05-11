Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Spotted Holding Hands Amid Dating Rumors

Taylor Swift is filling a PDA-blank space with Matty Healy.

The "Bejeweled" singer was spotted holding hands with "The 1975" frontman amid rumors the two have begun a love story of their own. As seen in a photo taken by a fan and shared on Twitter May 11, Swift, dressed in a yellow outfit, walked hand-in-hand with Healy as they made their way through an outdoor area of a restaurant.

And it appears they weren't alone for the evening. Swift and Healy were joined by pal Jack Antonoff, who was also pictured in the now-viral snapshot, and his fiancée Margaret Qualley for a double date at New York City's Casa Cipriani, according to TMZ.

The outing comes six days after Healy, 34, was photographed supporting Swift, 33, at her Nashville concert. On May 5, the "Somebody Else" singer was seen watching the concert from a VIP tent in the crowd.

The next day, he joined Phoebe Bridgers, Swift's opening act, onstage to perform on the guitar.

The romance rumors between Swift and Healy aren't exactly new, as their history goes way back—nearly a decade, to be exact. In 2014, Healy sparked dating speculation when he shared that the two had swapped phone numbers after meeting at his band's concert. "I mean bloody hell, what am I going to do?" he quipped at the time. "Go out with Taylor Swift? She's a sensation, I wouldn't say no."

However, he later clarified that the two had traded contact info for purely platonic reasons. "We met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do, and we spoke occasionally," he told Australia's 2DayFM in January 2015. "She's the biggest pop star in the world and I'm in Australia. There's no relationship or anything happening."

Since then, Healy has been romantically connected to Gabriella Brooks, Halsey and FKA twigs. Meanwhile, Swift dated Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston and Joe Alwyn, with whom she was with for six years before news of their breakup surfaced this spring.