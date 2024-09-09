Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes debunk friendship rift rumors

Originally appeared on E! Online

There doesn't appear to be any bad blood between Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes.

The two seemed friendly and in great spirits as they attended the 2024 U.S. Open together Sept. 8 with their respective partners, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The foursome's public appearance comes amid recent rumors of a feud between Swift and Brittany Mahomes, who raised eyebrows Sept. 5 when they watched the Chiefs' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens from different suites inside Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium despite often sitting together at many of the team's past games.

During the two couples' double date at the U.S. Open — during which they watched Italy's Jannik Sinner beat U.S. player Taylor Fritz in the men's singles final match — Swift was photographed chatting with Brittany Mahomes, hugging her and taking a pic of her with Kelce with her phone.

For their outing, Swift sported a red gingham dress, sunglasses and her classic red lipstick, Kelce arrived in a Gucci outfit made up of a white shirt, cream cardigan and a red and green striped bucket hat, Brittany Mahomes wore a white Gucci outfit and Patrick Mahomes was dressed in black.

Swift and Kelce were seen enjoying sweet private moments as well, with him planting a kiss on top of her head and the two dancing and singing along to rock group The Darkness' 2003 hit "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" as they stood beside the athlete's teammate and his wife.

Al Bello/Getty Images Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes hug during the U.S. Open on Sunday

Brittany Mahomes, who is expecting her and Patrick Mahomes' third child, had in past months occasionally hung out with Swift with and without Kelce, who the singer began dating last summer.

In August, the Mahomeses joined the fellow couple at the "Style" singer's Rhode Island home for a star-studded gathering to celebrate Blake Lively's birthday. One month prior, Just this past July, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes joined the duo at the Grammy winner's concert in Amsterdam.

Swift, who is on hiatus from her Eras tour until mid-October, and Kalce are capping off a whirlwind romantic weekend in New York City. Their outing at the U.S. Open comes one day after they attended model Karen Elson's wedding to Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster and two days after they were spotted on a dinner date at a pizza restaurant.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love will never go out of style. After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27 to 20 in the NFL season opener, the football star and the music icon were spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium hand-in-hand.