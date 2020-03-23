Taylor Swift Addresses ‘What Really Matters’ After Kanye West Feud Is Reignited

For the last time, Taylor Swift would still like to be excluded from this narrative.

Days after the alleged audio from a now-infamous phone conversation between her and Kanye West leaked online, Swift is addressing the matter publicly for the first time.

"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked," the singer wrote via Instagram Stories, "proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recoded that somebody edited, and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)... SWIPE UP to see what really matters."

Swift sent her followers to the website for Feeding America, the non-profit network of food banks aiding those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I've been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis," she added.

Late Friday night, the internet produced never-before-seen footage of West calling Swift to get her take on a lyric referencing the pop star in his 2016 track, "Famous." After the song came out, which included the line, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous," Kim Kardashian West shared an edited version of their phone call in hopes of proving to fans that Swift approved the lyric.

Since then, Swift has always maintained that West never told that she'd be referred as a "bitch" in the song.

The newly leaked video revealed that at one point during the call, West warned Swift about a "very controversial line," later adding, "Now it's like my wife's favorite f------ line...so it says, 'To all my Southside n----- that know me best / I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex.'"

"That's not mean," she responded with a laugh, telling West, "I'm glad it's not mean though...but like oh my God, the build-up you gave it, I thought it was gonna be like, 'That stupid, dumb b----. But it's not."

The rapper then said, "OK, now what if later in the song I was also to have said, uh...'I made her famous'?"

"It's just kind of like, whatever, at this point," she replied. "But I mean, you've got to tell the story the way that it happened to you and the way that you've experienced it. Like, you honestly didn't know who I was before that. Like, it doesn't matter if I sold 7 million of that album before you did that, which is what happened. You didn't know who I was before that. It's fine. But, um, yeah. I can't wait to hear it."

Kardashian West late Monday addressed the tape and said Swift was being untruthful about the situation.

"I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying," Kardashian West tweeted.

Kardashian said that Swift and her publicist had mislead people by saying that West never called to ask for permission.

“They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word 'b-----' was used without her permission," Kardashian tweeted.

