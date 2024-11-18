Taylor Lautner shades the ending of ‘Twilight' using new TikTok trend

Taylor Lautner is weighing in on the contentious “Twilight” debate: Team Jacob or Team Edward?

Lautner saw an opportunity and took it, using a new TikTok trend where a hot take is written on the screen. The camera then “accidentally” flips and reveals the person who likely wrote the opinion.

In Lautner’s case, the actor, who played Jacob Black in the “Twilight” series, shared his thoughts on which love interest should have ended up with Bella Swan.

In the TikTok video, the actor recorded the scene from part one of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn” which featured the wedding between Bella, played by Kristen Stewart, and Robert Pattinson’s character Edward Cullen.

As part of the trend, Lautner referenced a tense debate that gripped fans during the aughts and 2010s, each side divided on whether they preferred Bella with Edward or Jacob.

“Honestly screw Edward,” a caption on the video read. “Bella should have bended up with Jacob.”

The camera then flips to show Lautner, who appears shocked that he's been exposed as the man behind the caption. He then abruptly ends the video in a panic when the truth is revealed.

“Oops,” he simply wrote in the caption.

Fans applauded Lautner for his participation in the trend, with one TikTok user commenting, “ITS OVER HE WON THIS TREND GO HOME.”

“This is the best experience when you don’t check usernames before IM IN TEARS,” another fan wrote.

Another TikTok user added, “funniest celebrity tik tok I’ve seen. top tier sir. top tier.”

One fan alluded to the fact that the mastermind behind the could have actually been the actor’s wife, whose name is also Taylor, writing, “Why do I feel like this was Tay’s idea,” to which Lautner responded, “cuz you are very smart (and correct).”

While Lautner is, understandably, staunchly Team Jacob in the love triangle debate, his wife doesn’t hold the same opinion.

In June 2022, his then-fiancée Taylor “Tay” Lautner shared on her Instagram that Pattinson as Edward Cullen was her childhood crush, cementing her side in the debate.

This wasn't news to Lautner, though.

The actor spoke to TODAY.com in August 2022 about his wife’s big reveal, explaining that she had already previously admitted to being Team Edward while they were dating.

“And at one point, I think she did just tell me that she was on the other side, but (that was) back then,” he said. “I was fine with it as long as I converted her now…Yeah, Team Jacob needed a win, so I was happy to bring that one home.”

