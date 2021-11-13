Taylor Lautner Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Tay Dome

The Twilight actor took to Instagram to share the sweet and special news that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend and registered nurse, Tay Dome.

"11.11.2021," he began his caption on Saturday, Nov. 12, "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

Along with his announcement, the 29-year-old star posted behind-the-scenes photos of the moment he popped the big question. In one image, Dome looked emotional with her hands placed over her mouth while Lautner was down on one knee. The other picture captured an intimate moment between the two, which showed Dome wrapping her hands around the actor's face.

The backdrop looked straight out of a fairytale, as bouquets of red roses and dimly lit candles were placed alongside them. Moreover, red petals were sprinkled on the floor.

"my absolute best friend," Dome wrote on Instagram. "I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

The couple's friends and family members shared their excitement in the comments section, with "Mean Girls" star Jonathan Bennett responding, "Congratulations!!!!!!!! Welcome to the club!"

"Congratulations brother," former NFL player Shawne Merriman wrote, with Lautner's sister, Makena Lautner Moore, adding, "y'all are a MATCH made in heaven...MY HEART HAS NEVER BEEN MORE FULL."

Lautner and Dome first sparked romance rumors in 2018 and made their relationship Instagram official in October of that year. At the time, the "Cuckoo" actor posted a photo of himself kissing Dome as they rocked Space Jam-inspired Halloween costumes.

Since confirming their romance, Lautner hasn't shied away from showing his love for the registered nurse. In March, the actor celebrated Dome's birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post, writing, "Happy Birthday to this human from another planet."

"You are the most amazing soul I've ever had the honor of knowing," he continued. "I strive to be more like you every day. This is going to be your best year yet and I can't wait to experience it with you. Love, boy Tay."

A year before, he gushed, "Hug the ones you love at this time. Hold em tight. Smile. Laugh. Feel thankful for every moment you live. No moment is taken for granted. LOVE is the greatest gift. Love as wildly as you possibly can."