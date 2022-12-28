T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Relationship

T.J. Holmes is parting ways from Marilee Fiebig.

The "GMA3: What You Need to Know" co-anchor has filed for divorce from Fiebig, an attorney, after nearly 13 years of marriage, a source familiar with the situation tells E! News.

The pair, who wed in March 2010, share 9-year-old daughter Sabine together.

The end of Holmes and Fiebig's union comes just one month after photos of Holmes and his GMA3 co-anchor Amy Robach—who is married to actor Andrew Shue—surfaced online.

The pictures and videos in question, which were published by Daily Mail Nov. 30, show Holmes and Robach on a cozy outing at a Manhattan bar, getting into a car together and spending time at a cottage in a wooded area.

The colleagues have not confirmed the relationship rumors fueled from these photos, but a separate source close to the situation told E! News on Dec. 14 that they are "very much together."

In the weeks since sparking romance rumors, Holmes and Robach have raised eyebrows on multiple occasions.

One day after the pics surfaced, on Dec. 1, Shue appeared to have removed all pictures of Robach from his Instagram account except for one. While the status of their marriage is not confirmed, the pair closed the sale on their apartment just one week before the photos of Robach and Holmes went live.

During the Dec. 3 episode of "GMA3," Holmes seemingly alluded to the situation by teasing on air that it had been "a great week." His co-anchor at the time responded, "Speak for yourself." Just three days later, Holmes and Robach were placed on a break from the show while an internal review occurs.

They appeared to still be going strong Dec. 26, when they were spotted touching down together in Atlanta. In photos, Holmes was captured putting his arm around Robach while wheeling their luggage through the airport.

Fiebig has not publicly spoken out on the divorce filing or the saga.

Two years ago, Holmes gave a glimpse into their marriage by celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary with a post on her "grace and patience."

"10 years ago, Marilee Feibig married me," Holmes wrote in a 2020 Facebook post. "And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years. That's not hyperbole. I'm not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor."

He continued, "Asking her for another 10 years would be too much. Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch. If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky."

ABC News has taken Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes off the air as co-anchors on "GMA3" following multiple reports about their swirling romance.