Supermodel Christie Brinkley, 71, details her cosmetic procedures

Christie Brinkley knows what she wants from her time — and when it comes to aging, she’s found the perfect balance.

Indeed, the 71-year-old — whose career was defined by editorial photoshoots for Sports Illustrated and Vogue, as well as walking runways for high profile designers — recently shared that she hasn’t gone fully under the knife, but she isn’t completely avoiding cosmetic procedures, either.

“I don’t try to get rid of every wrinkle,” Brinkley explained to People in an article published April 17. “I mainly do lasers.”

But if there’s one thing that Brinkley — who shares daughter Alexa Ray, 38, with ex Billy Joel, as well as Jack, 29, with ex Richard Taubman and Sailor, 26, with ex Peter Cook — learned by a career defined by her looks, it’s that beauty comes in all forms, especially with age.

“The most beautiful thing that’s happened in our industry of beauty is the expansion of what we consider beautiful,” she explained. “And it includes us ‘seasoned’ gals.”

And so Brinkley has mostly pursued the bare minimum when it comes to plastic surgery, noting she’s “dabbled” with fillers, and recently tried a Fraxel, or a procedure that improves skin texture, noting of the latter method, “I had a skin cancer and that helps get rid of precancerous cells.”

“I don’t want to look ‘done’ or anything,” the "National Lampoon’s Vacation" star emphasized. “It’s mainly about health for me now.”

Brinkley may be taking even more steps to redefine beauty for older women, but she’s always been a fierce defender of aging bodies. After all, she previously clapped back at haters who were judging a 2023 selfie where her wrinkles were on full display.

“Whoa Nelly!" Brinkley wrote in an updated caption of the June 2023 post. “The Wrinkle Brigade is out in full force in the comment thread! They are the people that scan celebrities pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles, or anything that they can point to to critique.”

While she slammed the detractors, the model also took time to acknowledge the kinder words, adding, “Those are the comments that restore my faith and make my heart sing!”

