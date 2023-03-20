‘Succession' Star Sarah Snook Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Dave Lawson

Sarah Snook is about to embark on a new role: mom.

"The Succession" star debuted her baby bump on the red carpet for the season four premiere of the HBO show March 20, revealing the news that she and husband Dave Lawson, 44, are expecting their first child together.

"It's exciting!" Snook told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. "I feel great."

Noting that she's now 32 weeks along, she added that "you couldn't super tell" she was pregnant while filming the final season.

For the event, the 35-year-old cradled her baby bump while donning a floor-length black dress with a silver jacket and matching silver necklace. Snook topped off her look with a red lip while her copper hair was worn curled and down.

Snook and Lawson tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in February 2021. Eight months after their nuptials, Snook recounted her love story with the Australian comedian.

"At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love," she told Vogue Australia in October 2021. "We've been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic. We've just never been single at the same time. I proposed and we got married in my backyard."

Snook acknowledged that being in lockdown helped the pair's romance grow.

"It's been a ride," she confessed to the magazine. "There's so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro personal level, I've been very fortunate. There's a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly."

Also in attendance at the backyard wedding was "Succession" co-star Ashley Zukerman. And although the two are BFFs IRL, Snook has made it clear that she couldn't be farther from the character she portrays on the show.

She noted to Vogue that she "no idea what it is like to be a billionaire, other than through research."

But Snook wouldn't change a thing about her life. "I'm on this farm with Dave in nature," she added. "And I'm like, 'Woo hoo.'"

And these days, it looks like the farm will soon be welcoming their littlest member.