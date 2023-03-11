‘Stranger Things' Actor Says She Has Stepped Back From Acting Because of Sexual Harassment

Grace Van Dien, who played cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham in the popular Netflix series 'Stranger Things,' has pivoted to a streaming career because of nonconsensual sexual advances she says she faced from an unnamed producer.

In the past two and a half weeks, the 26-year-old actor has declined four movie projects due to past negative experiences with superiors on set, she said in a Twitch stream on Tuesday.

“One of the last movies I did, one of the producers hired a girl he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them,” she continued.

She declined and felt upset following the incident. These days, she prefers streaming because it is better for her mental health.

"With streaming I get to choose who I hang out with, who I talk to," Van Dien said. She streams herself playing games on her Twitch account @BlueFille that has 303,000 followers.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, free, confidential help is available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673.