‘Stranger Things 4’ Trailer Drops — With a Russian Twist

Turn around, look at what you see -- at the end of the "Stranger Things 4" trailer.

Fans of the Neflix hit series are treated to the return of a major character in a preview for the next installment of the "Stranger Things" franchise, with the action taking place far from Hawkings, Indiana.

The Instagram account for the '80s fright-fest titles the trailer "From Russia with love…" It opens with a shot of what looks to be a snow-covered landscape in Russia.

View this post on Instagram

From Russia with love...

A post shared by Stranger Things (@strangerthingstv) on

A group of soldiers are overseeing a group of apparent prisoners working on a railroad. The scene eventually reveals that one of the men is Hopper, played by David Harbour.

It's a shocking moment since Hopper appeared to have died while acting the hero in the finale of Season 3. But that "Stranger Things" episode had hinted he might be alive with a post-credit scene at a military facility in Kamchatka, Russia.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 38 mins ago

Elderly Woman Found Dead After House Fire in Dallas

Dallas 2 hours ago

Bishop TD Jakes Speaks With NBC 5 About Bold Plan to Change the World

"No. Not the American," a soldier tells a comrade in front of a locked cell. The pair then selects another prisoner to be devoured by a frightening demogorgon.

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on ‘Stranger Things 4’ is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper,” showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer told Variety Friday. “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything….”

The Duffer brothers called for fans to "pray for the American.”

Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us