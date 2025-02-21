Steve Martin blames ‘SNL 50th COVID curse' after cast members test positive

Steve Martin says that Martin Short and Maya Rudolph have tested positive for Covid after attending the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary special on Sunday.

"Maya had Covid. Marty has Covid. I wonder why? The SNL 50th Covid curse is real," Martin posted to Instagram on Thursday, along with a photo of the "Bridesmaids" star and his “Only Murders in the Building” co-star star sharing a kiss at the star-studded special.

Short’s illness has forced changes to his and Martin’s upcoming "Dukes of Funnytown" Tour."Unfortunately, we have to reschedule this weekend’s sold out Durham and Knoxville dates to 10/17 Knoxville and 10/18 Durham. So sorry for the inconvenience," said Martin. "I think we’ll be funnier then, anyway."

Short and Rudolph were not the only folks who came down with illness during the "SNL50" festivities. Dana Carvey was notably absent from the anniversary show, revealing to "SNL” alum David Spade that he had the flu on an episode of their "Fly on the Wall"podcast.

“I wasn’t there. I had the flu,” Carvey said. “I was on the downside of it, but I still didn’t have the oomph to travel. Wasn’t recommended. So you went to represent our podcast.”

Spade, who did attend, said people kept asking him where Carvey was.

“You did want to be there, and you would’ve f---ing killed it, of course,” Spade told him.

