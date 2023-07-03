Steve Irwin's son Robert Irwin and Heath Ledger's niece Rorie Buckey made red carpet debut

Crikey! Love was in the air at the premiere of "Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One" in Sydney, Australia.

Robert Irwin, son of late "Crocodile Hunter" star Steve Irwin and brother of Bindi Irwin, and Rorie Buckey, niece of late actor Heath Ledger, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the July 3 event.

Irwin and his girlfriend, who is the daughter of the "Dark Knight" star's sister Kate Ledger, were all smiles and cuddled up while posing for pics at the premiere. The couple, both 19 years old, wore coordinating outfits—a black suit for Irwin, while Buckey sported a black cut-out dress.

Irwin and Buckey sparked romance rumors last November when they were first photographed together on a beach in Queensland. In December, on his birthday, the two were photographed sitting with his mother Terri Irwin at their family's Australia Zoo.

That month, Daily Mail Australia quoted her dad, Nathan Buckey, as saying he "absolutely" approved of their relationship. The couple have since been photographed out together a few more times, including at Perth Airport in April.

Kate, one of Heath's three sisters, and her husband are also parents to Buckey's identical twin sister, Scarlett Buckey.

The Sydney premiere of the "Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One" event marked one of several premieres for the film held in recent weeks and attended by main actor Tom Cruise, plus Hayley Atwell and other supporting cast members. The movie, the seventh installment in the spy film franchise, is set for release July 12.