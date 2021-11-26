broadway

Stephen Sondheim, Broadway Legend, Dies at 91

He is best known for his work in some of Broadway's most enduring musicals, including West Side Story and Sweeney Todd

This Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, shows composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim after being awarded the Freedom of the City of London at a ceremony at the Guildhall in London.
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File

Legendary Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim has died at 91, a family spokesman confirmed to NBC News.

Sondheim died early Friday morning at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut. The cause of his death wasn't disclosed.

The Upper West Side native is known for his role in some of the Great White Way's best-known shows, including West Side Story, Gypsy and Sweeney Todd. He's received numerous accolades, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a Pulitzer Prize, eight Grammys and eight Tony Awards.

His death was first confirmed by The New York Times, which reported that he was still working on and writing new material for Broadway.

Within moments of the report, tributes began pouring in for the 91-year-old. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer tweeted that he "reimagined the American musical," and actress Vanessa Williams said in an Instagram post that she was "lucky, blessed and honored" to work with him.

