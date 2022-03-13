Stephanie Beatriz Recorded This ‘Encanto' Song While She Was in Labor

Filming “Encanto” will forever be a memorable experience for Stephanie Beatriz. The 41-year-old actor revealed that she recorded one of the animated movie’s songs, “Waiting on a Miracle,” while in labor.

“I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out,” Beatriz, who voices Mirabel Madrigal, recently told Variety. “But I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day. I was like ‘Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before (the baby) comes!’”

Beatriz ended up giving birth to her first child, daughter Rosaline, the following day.

Director Bryon Howard added, “We knew she was very, very, very, very ready to have that baby. But she did not tell us she was almost, almost ready.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the original songs for the Disney film, joked that Beatriz was also waiting for her own personal miracle while recording the track in August of 2021, Variety reported.

Beatriz previously shared some insight into her pregnancy journey with TODAY at the “In the Heights” premiere in Los Angeles in June.

“Your body does weird stuff when you’re preggs,” she quipped. “Like burping at weird times or, like, you’re just sitting and then all of a sudden you stand up and your back’s like, ‘No, no, no. No, we’re not doing that that fast.’”

Beatriz did, however, add that she was enjoying the experience and was “really grateful, lucky.”

“For some people it’s a very difficult journey, so I always want to think about how respectful I want to be to everyone’s journey as a pregnant person, and I’m having a pretty good time. It’s pretty cool.”

“Encanto” was released in November, with audiences instantly becoming enchanted with the magical story and catchy songs. Photos of people seeing characters that looked like them for the first time also went viral.

Even Beatriz noted that while she only voiced Mirabel, she identified with her more than any of her previous roles.

“Most of (my roles) I disappear into the character, and in a weird way it’s the same with this because it’s the most ‘like me’ role I’ve ever played, yet I’ve disappeared,” she explained to the outlet. “It’s not my face, it’s an animated person.”

“Encanto” is up for three Academy Awards, nominated for best animated film, best original score and best original song for “Dos Oruguitas.”

While it wasn’t submitted for Oscars consideration, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has become the film’s hit song. The track landed on the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, surpassing “Let It Go” from “Frozen,” which peaked at No. 5.

The film was so popular that even Jenna Bush Hager joked that she felt betrayed that her daughters, Mila, 8, and Poppy, 6, saw it without her.

“I feel a little cheated on, to be honest. My children had a little playdate where they watched this film without me,” the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host shared during a January episode. “I thought ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ was a Lady Gaga song! I don’t know a thing about it because my children deceived me.”

