SPOTIFY

Spotify to Add a Content Advisory to Podcasts That Discuss COVID-19

Earlier Sunday, an Archewell spokesperson said Prince Harry and Meghan told Spotify "about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform.”

Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Spotify announced Sunday that it will add a content advisory to any podcast episode that discusses Covid-19 amid complaints that it was allowing misinformation to spread on its platform.

The streaming-music service said the advisory will direct listeners to its Covid-19 hub which will provide access to data-driven facts, links to resources, and information from trusted scientists and doctors.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

"To our knowledge, this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform," Spotify said in a news release.

The rollout will begin in countries around the world in the next few days.

Entertainment News

Jerome Bettis 1 hour ago

Former NFL Star Jerome Bettis Returns to Notre Dame 30 Years Later to Get His Degree

2 hours ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Expressed ‘Concerns' to Spotify About COVID-19 Misinformation

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

SPOTIFYCOVID misinformation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us