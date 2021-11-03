Sophia Grace, Rosie of ‘Ellen' Fame Re-Create Tutu-and-Tiara Look 10 Years Later

When you go viral at the tender ages of 5 and 8, it turns out you've got a perfect Halloween costume to wear 10 years later!

At least that's what Sophia Grace Brownlee, 18, and her cousin Rosie McClelland, 15, did. Done up in tiaras and white fluffy tutus, the pair re-created the adorable look that helped them go viral in 2011 for the candy-and-costumes holiday. Brownlee posted a picture of themselves on Instagram with the caption, "Dressing up as ourselves for Halloween."

The England-based pair became internet famous after posting a video of themselves (in tiaras and tutus, natch) singing an adorable cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" on YouTube, and further went super viral after appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." They continued to make regular appearances, and went on to singing careers, a DVD-release film in 2014, books and singing dolls.

McClelland on Tuesday posted to Instagram a mashup of clips from the original video, an early appearance on "Ellen," and a video of themselves today in the Halloween outfits, rapping away. The caption reads, "10 years later and our tutus still fit us," a sentiment echoed by the grown-up ladies.

"We still fit in the tutus," McClelland says in the video. "I love you, Ellen!"

"Happy Halloween!" Brownlee grins.

Nice to see these power princesses are still going strong.

