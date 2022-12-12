Some fans who may have missed out on tickets to see Taylor Swift in her upcoming Eras Tour following the Ticketmaster presale debacle may have another chance at snagging seats.

Fans reported receiving an email from the ticketing website saying they were "invited to request to purchase up to two tickets" for her upcoming tour, including the Soldier Field show, as part of a "limited-time opportunity."

The notice says those who received the email were "identified as a fan who received a boost during the Verified Fan presale but did not purchase tickets."

"We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor's team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets," the message reads.

Some fans reported receiving notice for a specific show, like the June 2 Soldier Field performance.

Ticketmaster noted that the offers were only for specific fans and could not be forwarded on to others.

The deadline to submit a purchase request was set for 11:59 p.m. PT Monday, or 1:59 a.m. CT Tuesday.

After that deadline, Ticketmaster said requests will be reviewed in "an effort to match fans with tickets in their selected price ranges."

@taylorswift13 @taylornation13 !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I CANT BELIEVE YALL DID THIS!!!!! A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE, I have not missed since fearless and I refuse to miss!!!! pic.twitter.com/tSqoPSeY1i — Logan ✨ (@heygirlitslitlo) December 12, 2022

The move likely isn't enough for fans to shake off the earlier presale fumble.

The breakdown is now at the center of a probe by some officials and even lawsuits from fans.

It started Nov. 15, when millions crowded a presale for Swift’s long-awaited Eras Tour, resulting in crashes, prolonged waits and frantic purchases. By Thursday, Ticketmaster had canceled the general sale, citing insufficient remaining tickets and inciting a firestorm of outrage from fans. Swift herself said the ordeal “really pisses me off.”

Ticketmaster apologized but the bad blood had already been sowed. And now fans — and politicians — have started acting on it.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez directed Swifties to where they could make U.S. Department of Justice complaints. Multiple state attorneys general — including in Pennsylvania and Tennessee, key states in Swift’s origin story — have announced investigations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.