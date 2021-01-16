‘So Awkward' Star Archie Lyndhurst's Cause of Death at Age 19 Revealed

British teen actor Archie Lyndhurst's mother has revealed the cause of his sudden death and shared a beautiful, yet heartbreaking tribute to her late son.

The star, best known for his role on the CBBC comedy series "So Awkward," died at age 19 on Sept. 22, 2020--just one month shy of his birthday. He is the only child of Lucy Lyndhurst and husband and "Only Fools and Horses" actor Nicolas Lyndhurst. On Friday, Jan. 15, Lucy shared photos of the couple with Archie on Instagram and revealed that he died of a brain hemorrhage caused by a rare cancer.

"Four days before Christmas Nick and I sat in Harley Street with the results of Archie's second post mortem," she wrote. "A very detailed document,which we had been warned by the coroner would be a harrowing read, and best explained by a medical practitioner. The doctor explained Archie died from natural causes (something we knew already, only gossips, keyboard warriors, trolls and the ignorant thought differently)."

She continued, "He died from an Intracerebral Haemorrhage caused by Acute Lymphoblastic Lymphoma/Leukaemia. This is not Leukaemia as we know it, the word Acute in medical terms means rapid. He assured us that there wasn't anything anyone could have done as Archie showed no signs of illness. Archie had numerous bleeds on the brain and the Dr went to great lengths to reassure us that he wouldn't have been in any pain as it happened in his sleep."

Lucy said that just days before his death, Archie celebrated his birthday early with "the love of his life Nethra," who was "due to go away with work commitments." Archie had dated his "So Awkward" co-star Nethra Tilakumara. The actress paid tribute to him on her own Instagram page several times after his death.

"Archie was the most extraordinary magical human being we have ever met," Lucy wrote in her post. "We are still learning each day the incredible impact he had on others lives, the kindness and generousity he showed them. He was an old soul and incredibly advanced for his years in many ways. As his parents we couldn't be prouder of him for all he achieved in the short time he was given,and especially for the beautiful human being he was."

She continued, "We are so grateful and privileged to have been chosen to be his parents. The journey and adventure has been the best anyone could ever have wished for. A truly magical time in every way possible."

In a second Instagram post shared that day, Lucy wrote, "Nick and I try each day to make Archie proud, but it's baby steps, beyond hard and a struggle at times. The world is a very different place without him. One of my last conversations with him was about all that was going on in the world, the chaos, anger about all different subjects. He looked at me with his huge blue soulful eyes, shook his head and said 'All the world needs is love Mama, it's so easy to love.' And to him it was. He gave it wherever he went in abundance."

Lucy also said her son was an "empath" who "loved life, he valued everyone in it and every moment he was given."

"He was always singing, and had such energy and passion in everything he did," she wrote. "To be part of his life has been the biggest joy mad honour. We miss him everyday and always will. There aren't enough words to describe him, he was a one-off, and beyond unique. Our darling boy, we love you forever and ever and thank you everyday, for every beautiful memory we have. We will celebrate you always. All our love. Mama and O.M."