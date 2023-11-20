Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg reveals ‘giving up smoke' was part of marketing campaign for a smokeless fire pit

The rapper is the new "smokesman" for a company that makes smokeless fire pits.

By Max Molski

It turns out Snoop Dogg was blowing smoke when he made his big declaration last week.

The rapper shared on social media Thursday that he was "giving up smoke."

The cryptic post drew reactions from celebrities and fans, but some people were skeptical that he was quitting cannabis.

Well, those people were right.

Snoop Dogg announced on Monday that he has partnered with Solo Stove, a company that makes smokeless firepits.

"I'm done with smoke. I'm going smokeless with @SoloStove. #ad," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"I know what you're thinking: Snoop! Smoke is kind of your whole thing! But I'm done with it," he said in a video. "I'm going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire. They take out the smoke."

