Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and More Pay Tribute to Coolio After Death at 59

MC Hammer and Ice T are also among those sharing their memories and love for the Grammy-winning rapper after his sudden death in Los Angeles

By Lindsay Weinberg

Hip hop legends are paying tribute to one of their own.

Grammy Award-winning artist Coolio died Sept. 28 at age 59.

According to manager Jarez Posey, Coolio -- whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr. -- was in the bathroom at his friend's house in Los Angeles at the time and seemed to suffer a heart attack. However, no official cause of death has been shared.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call around 4 p.m. about an investigation of an unresponsive man about his age, but did not confirm his identity. Authorities tried to resuscitate him for 45 minutes before he was determined dead around 5 p.m.

LAPD said the death appears to be of natural cause, adding that there doesn't appear to be evidence of foul play at this time.

After news of Coolio's passing spread online, fellow singers began mourning the loss. Read on for what musicians said about the "Gangsta's Paradise" singer.

Snoop Dogg: "Gangstas paradise. R. I. P. . @coolio."

Ice Cube: "This is sad news. I witness first hand this man's grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio."

Andy Milonakis: "RIP to the legend Coolio. I had the pleasure going to his house to do a cooking show with him and he gave me my first taste of fried turkey. He was a kind and funny dude."

MC Hammer: "One of the nicest dudes I've known. Good people. R.I.P. Coolio."

Vanilla Ice: "I'm freaking out I just heard my good friend Coolio passed away."

Ice T: "Holly S--t!!! I was just talking to him 2 weeks ago! He was performing in Europe... This is so Fd up..."

Questlove: "Peaceful Journey Brother. #Coolio"

Sean Evans: "First CD I ever bought in my life and the most legendary Wing 10 Last Dab these eyes have ever seen RIP Coolio."

D-Nice: "Rest peacefully, Coolio."

Martin Lawrence: "My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of @Coolio#rip."

Coolio died shortly after arriving at a friend’s house, according to his manager.

