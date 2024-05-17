‘SNL' star Chloe Fineman to critics of her Cannes look: ‘No need to be so mean'

"Saturday Night Live" star Chloe Fineman is clapping back at her haters.

Popular Instagram account @checkthetag recently shared the actor's sparkly red look from the "Megalopolis" red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

In the original post, Entertainment Weekly reports, the account ran a poll asking fans to either approve or disapprove of Fineman's gown.

Some of the comments currently on the post are brutal, with one comparing Fineman to a "bobblehead" and others criticizing the shape of her body.

In response, Fineman hopped into the comments.

"No need to be so mean!" Fineman wrote. "Thank you." She added a heart emoji at the end of her message.

As of Friday afternoon, the @checkthetag post seems to have been edited and it did not have a poll.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Chloe Fineman departs the "Megalopolis" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2024 in Cannes, France.

Fineman wore the strapless red Celine dress to the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola’s new film, "Megalopolis." She was styled by Yael Quint.

In a writeup for Elle, Fineman said she loved her dress for the carpet and the whole experience was a "pinch-me" moment.

"It fits like a glove and couldn’t be more glamorous. With the diamonds, it’s the best I’ve ever looked," she wrote. "I text my sister a pic and she replies, 'STUNNING! It’s giving chic Jessica Rabbit. Like, chic, gorgeous glamour.'"

Fineman also shared a photo on her Instagram stories of the note Celine sent to her to welcome her to the iconic film festival.

“We are so happy to see you wearing CELINE in Cannes,” the note read. “Wishing you a lovely Cannes Film Festival.”

Fineman — along with Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Jason Schwartzman, Talia Shire, Grace VanderWaal, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter and Dustin Hoffman — stars in Coppola's sci-fi epic drama.

Set in an imagined modern-day New York City (called New Rome) following a devastating disaster, Driver's character, Cesar Catilina, is an idealist architect who hopes to rebuild as a sustainable utopia. He grapples with Esposito's character, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who wants to keep the status quo. Naturally, Cicero's daughter, socialite Julia (played by Emmanuel), is romantically interested in Catilina and torn between the two men.

It's the first film Coppola has directed since "Twixt" in 2011.

