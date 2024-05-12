Saturday Night Live

‘SNL' cast's mothers join them for special Mother's Day cold open

One cast member's mother also had a special message for Tom Brady during the segment.

By Brendan Brightman

(l-r) Musical guest Vampire Weekend, Host Maya Rudolph, and Kenan Thompson during Promos
Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

"Saturday Night Live" decided to take a break from all the serious things going on in the world and honor their moms ahead of Mother's Day this Sunday.

The decision left at least one cast member's mom disappointed.

"I was excited to see who was going to play Stormy Daniels," Kenan Thompson's mom told him on the Studio 8H stage.

But most of the cast's moms took the stage and hilariously embarrassed their famous kids.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"I can't believe it Marcello, you grew up so fast, but not so high," Marcello Hernandez's mom told him.

Saturday Night Live

‘SNL' announces three-hour 50th anniversary special. What to know

Saturday Night Live

JoJo Siwa reacts to ‘SNL' poking fun at her new edgy look

James Austin Johnson's mom even took a shot at an impression of her son, recalling the time he lost his GameBoy as a child.

"Wahh! Wahh!" Johnson's mom said as she hilariously made a crying motion.

And it wasn't just moms who got in on the fun either. The dads of the comedy group please don't destroy made an appearance because they were only allowed to invite their dads because they are "only sort of in the cast."

The trio's fathers all smoked on stage, and when they were told they couldn't, one of them hilariously responded: "Will you relax, it's just crack."

But the GOAT of this week's cold open was Bowen Yang's mom, who had a heartwarming message for all the moms out there... and a very special message for Tom Brady.

"We are from all over the country. From every side of the political spectrum," she said. "But we have one thing in common, we love all our children with all our heart."

"I got a Tom Brady joke too," Yang's mom then said. "He's so handsome, he should give me a call!"

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night Live
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us