‘Sister Wives' Star Leon Brown Comes Out as Transgender in Emotional Post

"Sister Wives" star Leon Brown came out publicly as a transgender person who uses they/them pronouns in an emotional post Tuesday on Instagram.

The 26-year-old reality star — who is the child of "Sister Wives" stars Meri and Kody Brown — opened up about their transition next to a pair of photos of themself standing in a doorframe.

“Someone recently told me that i didn’t have to have all of my s--- figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” Brown wrote. “So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s--- figured out, to let you know that i am trans."

"my name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them," they added.

Brown, who came out as gay in Season 11 of the TLC reality series, went on to say they knew they were not a girl ever since they were a child.

"i remember the first time that i knew i wasn’t a girl. i was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive. so i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," they wrote.

Brown went on to say that being "queer & trans" are "definitely some of my favorite parts of myself."

"and yet, there are so many things that i am learning to love about myself through this process," they wrote.

"here’s to me getting to know myself, share myself, and continually evolve to be the person i am, to be my favorite self in all contexts," they added.

Brown — who is Meri and Kody's only child and one of 18 children from Kody's plural marriage with Robyn Brown, Janelle Brown and ex-wife Christine Brown — said they made the choice to come out publicly to both "let folks in" and to "set some boundaries."

"if you choose to not use my correct name or pronouns, then you do not need to speak to or about me. my name is Leo or Leon, and my pronouns are they/them. please only refer to me in that way," they explained.

Meri responded lovingly to her child's post by sharing a photo of it in her Instagram stories. “You are my sunshine," she wrote over the image.

Fans commented on Leon's post to express their support.

"Proud of you for being true to yourself! That’s a beautiful thing and very inspiring for many," one wrote.

"Thank you for sharing your truth, Leon, and for letting all of us witness this journey alongside you," another added.

