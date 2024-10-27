Simone Biles shares cheeky response on if she and Taylor Swift ‘bond' over NFL games

Simone Biles has weighed in on whether she and Taylor Swift will spend time together at a future NFL game.

Biles, who is married to Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, spoke to Access Hollywood on Oct. 24 at the premiere of her Netflix documentary “Simone Biles Rising: Part 2.”

During the interview, she was asked whether she’s had a chance to “bond” with Swift during the NFL season. The singer has been supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at several games while on break from her "Eras Tour."

“No, I’m currently on tour so unfortunately not,” Biles said, referring to the "Gold Over America Tour." “I’ve missed a lot of games. But as soon as we finish tour, then yes.

"But you usually don’t bond with opponents," she added with a smile.

The Chiefs and Bears are not scheduled to play each other during the 2024-2025 regular season, though they faced off in the preseason. The Bears won 34-21 on Aug. 22.

Biles' husband previously played for the Green Bay Packers. In December 2023, both Swift and Biles attended the Chiefs-Packers matchup in Wisconsin to root for their respective partners' teams, but they were not photographed together.

Despite their significant others playing on different NFL teams, Biles and Swift have maintained a supportive relationship.

In June, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Swift reacted on social media to Biles’ floor routine, which was set to “...Ready For It?” Replying to a video of the routine on X, Swift wrote, “Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho.”

“I do love her,” Biles said of Swift during a July 1 interview on TODAY. “She is so sweet.”

Swift also gave a shoutout to Biles along with Sha’Carri Richardson and Katie Ledecky in a promo video for the Olympics, calling out the three athletes by name at the end of the video.

“Katie, Sha’Carri, and Simone,” Swift narrated. “Three American stars, three different visions of greatness, tonight in Paris.”

Their camaraderie dates back to the Tokyo Olympics, when Swift narrated a video paying homage to the gymnast.

“Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents. Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that has long been her signature,” Swift said in the video. “But don’t you see? It still is. She’s perfectly human. And that’s what makes it so easy to call her a hero. Simone Biles, back on the beam in Tokyo.”

Biles responded to the touching video on social media, writing in a reply on the social media site X, “I’m crying. how special. I love you @taylorswift13.”

