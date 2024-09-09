‘Shogun' and ‘The Bear' dominate Creative Arts Emmy Awards ahead of TV's big night

Top nominee “Shogun” won a staggering 14 awards in a near-sweep Sunday night at the Creative Arts Emmys, while “The Bear” won seven including guest actress in a comedy series for Jamie Lee Curtis.

Presenters were saying “Shogun” all night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on the second night of the two-night Creative Arts Emmys, where awards are handed out that don't quite make the main Primetime Emmys ceremony. That will be held Sept. 15 and air on ABC with hosts Dan and Eugene Levy.

“Shogun," the FX series about political machinations in feudal Japan, won 14 of the 16 trophies it could have claimed on Sunday night, including Emmys for costumes, makeup, editing, stunts and cinematography, along with a best guest actor in a drama Emmy for Néstor Carbonell.

As he accepted, Carbonell thanked the crew, then marveled at how many of them were in the audience.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“You’re all here! You’re all nominated!” Carbonell said. “I love the team sport of this.”

The wins mean that “Shogun” is already guaranteed to have the highest total after the main ceremony on Sept. 15, though its biggest nominations are yet to come, including best drama and best actor in a drama for star Hiroyuki Sanada.

Curtis was emotional on stage after winning her first Emmy 18 months after winning her first Oscar for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” Curtis said backstage. “I just never thought I would get to do work at this level of depth and complexity and intelligence. It’s been the thrill of my creative life these last couple of years.”

Asked if she could win a Grammy and a Tony to make it an EGOT, she said no way.

“I can't sing at all,” she said, “and I've never been on stage.”

The songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, however, did become the 20th and 21st members of the elite EGOT club when they won their first Emmy for a song they co-wrote for “Only Murders in the Building.” The duo had previously won an Oscar for “La La Land” and a Grammy and Tony for “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Jamie Lee Curtis and Kelly open up about their big firsts in life, including their first kiss, first celebrity crush, and the first book that changed their life.

Curtis won for the season two “The Bear” episode “Fishes," in which she played the mother of star Jeremy Allen White at a nightmare holiday family gathering. Jon Bernthal, who played White's big brother in the episode, won best guest actor in a comedy.

Michaela Coel won best guest actress in a comedy series for her appearance on “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

“Shogun” shook up the Emmys race when it switched from the limited series to the drama series category in May, and many Emmys were lost because of it Sunday.

It won so steadily that the few who beat it — it lost only in two music-composition categories — felt the need to comment on it.

“I didn’t write a speech, because there was no way I was beating ‘Shogun’ tonight," said Siddharta Khosa, who won best music composition for a series for “Only Murders in the Building.”

When Eric Andŕe was asked only one question in the media room after winning his first Emmy for his performance on his self-titled talk show, he said, with fake exasperation, “Sorry I'm not on Shogun!"

Maya Rudolph and Angela Bassett were among the Creative Arts winners on Saturday night, which focused on reality and variety TV. Rudolph won her sixth career Emmy, for her voice-over work on the animated “Big Mouth.” Bassett won her first, for her narration of the National Geographic wildlife documentary series “Queens.”

Both nights of the show will be edited into a single 2 1/2 hour show that will air on FXX on Sept. 14 and stream the following day on Hulu.