Shawn Mendes Reflects on ‘Eye-Opening' Journey After Canceling Tour

Shawn Mendes is getting candid about a recent chapter in his life.

The "Stitches" singer recently reflected on canceling the remainder of his "Wonder" World Tour in order to prioritize his mental health. Looking back on the months that followed after making that decision, Mendes shared it wasn't an easy journey.

"The process was very difficult," he told "The Wall Street Journal" Feb. 20. "A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit."

Reflecting on his personal mental-health experience, Mendes noted that while it was "a lot of work," the last year and a half provided "the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life."

"I'm also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding," he noted. "And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority."

Mendes's reflection comes after he officially canceled the rest of the United States, United Kingdom and European dates on his "Wonder" World Tour in July. The decision to officially call off the tour was one he made nearly three weeks after initially postponing the shows to focus on his well-being.

"As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn't totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me," Mendes's message shared to Instagram began. "I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away."

Despite stepping away from the tour, Mendes assured that he would return to the stage at some point.

"This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future," he added. "I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal."